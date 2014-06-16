A Bacterial Battle

June 16, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 24
The regulatory path to approving new antibiotics has been cleared, but work still remains to rebuild a healthy drug pipeline
Brother and sister entrepreneurs hope to improve the cosmetic procedure by melting fat with nanoparticles
Researchers eye Truvia ingredient as potential insecticide
Key senator scraps legislation targeting ‘patent trolls’
Microcantilever deflection is sensitive enough to selectively detect drug molecules binding to a cavitand receptor
Chemists finally succeed in preparing the elusive silicon analog of a quaternary alkyl ammonium compound