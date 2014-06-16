Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Bioluminescent Protein Sensors Detect Drugs For Therapeutic Monitoring

Emission at two wavelengths can be measured with a simple digital camera, with the ratio revealing drug concentration

by Celia Henry Arnaud
June 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

For many drugs there’s a fine line between efficacy and toxicity, and maintaining the right dose requires close monitoring of the drug concentration. A new family of semisynthetic bioluminescent proteins could bring that monitoring to the patient’s bedside. The sensors, made by Kai Johnsson of ETH Lausanne and coworkers, have three components: a receptor protein that binds the drug of interest, the bioluminescent protein luciferase, and a synthetic portion that contains a ligand for the receptor protein and a cyanine fluorophore (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1554). When the ligand binds the receptor protein, the connection brings the fluorophore close enough to the luciferase to allow bioluminescent resonance energy transfer (BRET) to excite the fluorophore. At sufficient concentrations, the drug of interest displaces the ligand and causes BRET to decrease. The researchers performed the analysis by spotting blood serum on paper and taking a picture with a digital camera. They determined the concentration of the drug from the ratio of the blue light emitted by the luciferase and the red light emitted by the fluorophore. The researchers developed sensors for several drugs, including the anticancer agent methotrexate.

Scheme showing mechanism of drug detection by bioluminescent sensor protein.
Credit: Nat. Chem. Biol.
A drug sensor consists of a receptor protein, luciferase, and a synthetic portion containing a receptor ligand (gray ball) and a fluorophore (red star). In the absence of a drug (green ball), ligand binding pulls the fluorophore close to the luciferase, which transfers bioluminescent energy to the fluorophore through a process known as BRET. The drug displaces the ligand and disrupts the energy transfer. The drug concentration is determined from the ratio of emission from the luciferase and from the fluorophore.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LUX-MS identifies interacting molecules on cell surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Probing mitochondrial membrane potential
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Reagents track glucose uptake

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE