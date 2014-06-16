Breakout Labs Backs Three Firms

Breakout Labs, a philanthropy started by entrepreneur Peter Thiel to support scientific start-ups, is adding three life sciences companies to its portfolio. Cortexyme will get funding to develop Alzheimer’s diagnostics and treatments based on work coming out of the labs of the University of California, San Francisco’s Stephen Dominy. G-Tech Medical is devising a wearable device that can monitor activity in the gastrointestinal tract. And EpiBone is using fat-derived stem cells to build living bone for patients. With the latest investments, Breakout Labs has 19 companies in its portfolio.
