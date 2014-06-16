Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Business Roundup

June 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

Evonik Industries has opened a technical support center in Hsinchu, Taiwan, for its line of ­iXsenic metal oxides, which are used in the production of flat-panel displays. The center is equipped with its own clean room and provides access to a pilot production line owned by Taiwan’s Industrial Technology Research Institute, a government agency.

Altana has opened a $50 million expansion of its specialty additives facility in Wallingford, Conn. The facility doubles production capacity in the U.S. for the additives, which are used in coatings, inks, and plastics to impart properties such as gloss and scratch resistance.

Trinseo stock began trading on the New York Stock Exchange last Thursday under the ticker symbol TSE. The styrenic polymers maker, formerly known as Styron, raised $190 million in its initial public offering, not counting an option for the underwriters to purchase nearly $30 million worth of shares.

Calumet Specialty Products, a maker of specialty hydrocarbons and waxes, will become a partner with SGC Energia and Great Northern Project Development in a gas-to-liquids facility planned for Lake Charles, La. Calumet will invest $25 million for a 22% stake in the venture.Sasol andIneos are moving forward with plans to build a 470,000-metric-ton-per-year high-density polyethylene plant at Ineos’s La Porte, Texas, facility. They expect to start up the plant, which will use Ineos technology, in 2016.

Isis Pharmaceuticals has scored a $15 million milestone payment upon the start of a Phase I study for ISIS-ARRx, a cancer treatment being developed by AstraZeneca. The antisense drug ISIS-ARRx blocks the production of the androgen receptor, a target relevant in prostate cancer.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, of India, has opened a monoclonal antibody plant in La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland. The facility is attached to Glenmark’s existing monoclonal antibody R&D facility at the same site. The new plant is designed for single-use bioreactors and houses a suite for producing cell banks.

Celgene is investing $25 million in NantHealth, a cloud-based health care software company in the NantWorks family that supports clinical research. Earlier this year, Celgene invested $75 million in the drug discovery firm NantBioScience, a sister company. ScinoPharm, a Taiwanese custom pharmaceuticals producer, will use its plant in China to supply the active ingredient in the drug burixafor to TaiGen Biotechnology, a Taiwanese biotech firm. A bone marrow stem cell mobilizer for the treatment of bone cancer that TaiGen discovered, burixafor is currently undergoing Phase II clinical trials in the U.S.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Seqens acquires Novartis’s cell therapy business in France
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Vertex and Lonza team on type 1 diabetes
2 New Jersey cell therapy facilities are acquired

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE