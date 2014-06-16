Cleaning Up The Record

\
May 12, page 10: A map in the article on forensic science incorrectly indicates that Maryland requires accreditation for forensic laboratories. Accreditation is optional. Maryland requires that forensic laboratories obtain and maintain a Maryland state license to perform services. These licensure requirements sometimes exceed forensic accreditation standards.
May 12, page 34: In a story on CDK 4/6-targeted cancer drug candidates, the structure of Eli Lilly & Co.’s bemaciclib is shown as a salt; it is being developed as the corresponding free base. The structure of Novartis’s LEE 011 is also incorrect. The correct structures are shown here.
A key piece of information was absent from the article concerning students who manipulated their nuclear magnetic resonance spectra (C&EN, April 21, page 32). It has been policy for many years at all American Chemical Society organic chemistry journals that evidence of the purity of characterized compounds must be provided.
The means suggested for meeting this policy are either a “clean” NMR spectrum or a high-performance liquid chromatography trace. This is necessary following the demise of elemental analysis to establish both elemental composition and purity. The article implies that the transgressions were fairly minor, but in fact, without manipulation of their data, these authors would have been unable to meet an editorial requirement for publication.
These are serious breaches of integrity, and publishing corrections is a mild punishment.
Michael Pirrung
Riverside, Calif.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter