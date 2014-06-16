Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Drawing A Bead On Microbeads

Pollution: Illinois enacts nation’s first law to ban tiny plastic spheres in personal care products

by Cheryl Hogue
June 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Illinois is outlawing the teensy plastic scrubbing beads added to some facial washes and other personal cleansing products.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: 5 Gyres Institute
A researcher filtered the beads in each of the vials shown from these J&J facial cleansers.
Three face-cleaning products alongside glass vials containing the plastic microbeads that were filtered from them.
Credit: 5 Gyres Institute
A researcher filtered the beads in each of the vials shown from these J&J facial cleansers.

Gov. Patrick J. Quinn III (D) signed legislation last week that will ban the manufacture and sale of personal care products containing plastic microbeads. The law applies to plastics that measure less than 5 mm in any direction and are used in products to exfoliate or cleanse. Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly passed the legislation unanimously.

Elected officials in the Land of Lincoln acted after researchers skimming plastic bits from the Great Lakes collected spheres of the same size as the scrubbing beads. Although personal care products are made to safely wash down the drain, sewage treatment plants aren’t designed to remove the minute beads.

Researchers suspect the plastic spheres may adsorb persistent toxic substances from the Great Lakes. Small fish and other aquatic animals could mistake the beads for food and eat them. The toxics then could get released into their bodies and thus enter the food chain.

State Sen. Heather Steans (D), a sponsor of the ban legislation, suggests Illinois has kicked off a trend among states to ban the beads. “I’m optimistic that we’ve started a nationwide movement to protect not just the Great Lakes but other bodies of water,” she says. Lawmakers in California and New York are also considering legislation to ban the sale of personal care products containing plastic microbeads (C&EN, March 3, page 36).

Before the Illinois law kicks in, companies have years to eliminate the plastic microspheres from their products. The law requires manufacturers in the state to stop adding the beads to products by the end of 2018 and bans sale of items with the microplastics at the end of 2019.

Many personal care product makers have previously pledged to phase out the use of microspheres, including Colgate-Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble, and Unilever.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Jersey bans plastic and paper bags as of 2022
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
California bans PFAS firefighting foams
Canada proposes microbeads ban

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE