GAO Examines Science Education, Workforce

Fluctuations in employment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields make it hard to know whether federal education and training programs are meeting workforce needs, says a report from the Government Accountability Office, Congress’s investigative arm. The number of STEM degrees rose by 55% to over 2 million between 2002 and 2012, while the number of STEM jobs increased only 16% to 16.5 million. One factor that makes tracking STEM needs difficult is changes in the type and availability of jobs, the report notes. For example, the number of jobs in core STEM fields—including engineering and physical sciences such as chemistry—dropped during the recent recession and then started growing again in 2010. GAO also surveyed STEM education and training programs across federal agencies and found that almost all of the 154 that responded listed preparing students for STEM careers among their core objectives, including K–12 programs.
