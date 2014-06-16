Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

GAO Examines Science Education, Workforce

by Andrea Widener
June 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

Fluctuations in employment in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields make it hard to know whether federal education and training programs are meeting workforce needs, says a report from the Government Accountability Office, Congress’s investigative arm. The number of STEM degrees rose by 55% to over 2 million between 2002 and 2012, while the number of STEM jobs increased only 16% to 16.5 million. One factor that makes tracking STEM needs difficult is changes in the type and availability of jobs, the report notes. For example, the number of jobs in core STEM fields—including engineering and physical sciences such as chemistry—dropped during the recent recession and then started growing again in 2010. GAO also surveyed STEM education and training programs across federal agencies and found that almost all of the 154 that responded listed preparing students for STEM careers among their core objectives, including K–12 programs.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE