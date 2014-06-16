Invista In Another Biobased Partnership

Invista, the polyester, nylon, and spandex arm of Koch Industries, will collaborate with Austrian biotechnology firm Eucodis Bioscience to develop enzymes to make biobased industrial chemicals. The collaboration will combine Eucodis’s strengths in enzyme discovery and engineering and Invista’s in biotechnology and catalysis. The company is also working with the U.K.’s Centre for Process Innovation, SilicoLife, and LanzaTech to make butadiene, a nylon 6,6 precursor, from biobased raw materials and waste gas sources.
