Lonza Invests In Swiss Conjugate Plant

Lonza is upgrading facilities in Visp, Switzerland, that manufacture antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for drug industry customers. The firm is adding single-use plastic reactors to complement the traditional stainless steel reactors at the site. It’s also improving the plant’s layout and revamping the heating and ventilation system to boost the size of the ADC production area. Lonza says its business in ADCs, which link a cytotoxic drug to a tumor-seeking antibody, has experienced significant growth in the past two years.
