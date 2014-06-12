Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Merck Will Acquire Biotech Firm Idenix

Pharmaceuticals: Deal for close to $4 billion brings key addition to its hepatitis C virus portfolio

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 12, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

SURGE
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Merck, CDC, Decision Resources, and NEJM
Cirrhosis in U.S. hepatitis C virus patients is expected to peak in the next decade.
A graph shows a sharp increase from 1970 to 2020 and tapers off slightly from there.
Credit: Merck, CDC, Decision Resources, and NEJM
Cirrhosis in U.S. hepatitis C virus patients is expected to peak in the next decade.

Hoping to steal a chunk of the hepatitis C virus drug market from Gilead Sciences, Merck & Co. is shelling out $3.85 billion for Idenix Pharmaceuticals, a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm that is developing small-molecule HCV drugs. With the deal, Merck gains IDX21437, a nucleotide polymerase inhibitor now in Phase I/II trials that could become the cornerstone of a more convenient treatment for the virus.

Drugs to treat HCV, a serious liver infection that affects about 3.2 million Americans and 150 million people worldwide, are expected to bring in more than $20 billion in annual sales by 2018, according to the market research firm EvaluatePharma. Much of the market’s recent growth has come from Gilead’s nucleotide polymerase inhibitor Sovaldi, a pill launched in December 2013, which is a major advance in treating HCV infection.

Previously, HCV patients faced a lengthy treatment regime that combined a protease inhibitor with ribavirin and the injected drug interferon. Sovaldi cut out the need for interferon and shortened the treatment time. Sovaldi sales are expected to reach $10 billion this year.

Now, Gilead is asking FDA to approve a fixed-dose combination of Sovaldi and the NS5A inhibitor ledipasvir that would eliminate the need for ribavirin. The pill would treat people with genotype 1 HCV, the most common strain of the virus in the U.S.

According to information sent to investors, Merck’s goal is to come up with a once-daily, fast-acting, ribavirin-free drug combo that can treat HCV patients regardless of genotype. But to make that happen, Merck needs a nucleotide polymerase inhibitor to pair with two antivirals in its pipeline.

Although Merck believes IDX21437 is its solution, many have stumbled in the race to produce a safe and effective nucleotide polymerase inhibitor. INX-189, the centerpiece of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s 2012 acquisition of Inhibitex for $2.5 billion, was pulled from development after a patient died in a Phase II study. Pharmasset and Idenix also ended nucleotide programs because of safety concerns.

Given the scarcity of safe and potent nucleotide polymerase inhibitors, Achillion Pharmaceuticals, the last biotech with a fully owned molecule in that class, could be next on big pharma’s shopping list, according to Howard Liang, a stock analyst with the investment firm Leerink Partners.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Two COVID-19 antiviral pills advance to late-stage trials
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gilead’s Harvoni Wins FDA Okay
Merck Will Acquire Biotech Firm Idenix

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE