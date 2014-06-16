Pfenex Files For Initial Stock Offering

Pfenex, a San Diego-based biopharmaceutical firm, has filed a prospectus with the Securities & Exchange Commission for an initial public stock offering to raise up to $75 million. The company is a 2009 spin-off of Dow Chemical. Pfenex uses its core protein expression technology to manufacture recombinant proteins for biosimilars and antigens for vaccines. It also makes and sells research and reagent proteins.
