Solvay Opens Lab At Korean University

Solvay has opened a research center at South Korea’s Ewha Womans University as part of its effort to work with Asian customers in the electronics, battery, and automotive markets. The center, Solvay’s fourth in Asia, will employ some 60 scientists by the end of 2015. It will house an electronics lab to work on organic light-emitting diode technologies. The center will also develop materials for lithium-ion batteries and cars, Solvay says.
