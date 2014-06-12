Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Tomato Could Be Tom-Auto Through Efforts Of Ford, Heinz

Companies explore tomato waste for eco-friendly composite car parts

by Marc S. Reisch
June 12, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A couple of nice ripe tomatoes.
Credit: Shutterstock

If all goes well, tomato-reinforced plastics could sprout up in cars over the next few years.

Automaker Ford Motor Co. and ketchup giant H. J. Heinz Co. have revealed that they are exploring the use of tomato skins as a reinforcing component for plastic composite car parts such as wiring brackets and coin storage bins.

At Heinz, researchers were looking for ways to repurpose peels, stems, and seeds from the more than 2 million tons of tomatoes the company uses annually to make ketchup. The unwanted materials are currently used as animal feed.

Ford scientists, meanwhile, wanted to develop a lightweight material that “reduces our overall environmental impact,” says Ellen Lee, a plastics research specialist at the firm.

So, two years ago Ford teamed up with Heinz to try fortifying polypropylene parts with a fiber made from cooked, extruded, and dried tomato skins. They found that the tomato fiber is less costly than the usual reinforcement, talc, and yields a lighter part.

Ford and Heinz are no strangers to biobased materials. Ford vehicles in production now use rice-hull-filled electrical brackets. The firm also uses polyurethane foam car seats and head restraints made with soy-based polyols. For its part, Heinz packages its 20-oz ketchup in a polyethylene terephthalate bottle made with sugar-based ethylene glycol.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
McDonald’s to cut plastics in Happy Meal toys
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
BASF, partner rethink the bicycle seat
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Ford to mix drinking and driving

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE