Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Tracing Tau In The Alzheimer’s Brain

Radiolabeled molecule sticks to tau protein tightly, might identify Alzheimer’s patients at early stages of the disease

by Lauren K. Wolf
June 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 24
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

TAU TRACER
[+]Enlarge
A rhesus monkey’s brain takes in the radiotracer [18F]N-methyl lansoprazole, as shown in this PET image.
A structure of [18F]N-Methyl lansoprazole.
A rhesus monkey’s brain takes in the radiotracer [18F]N-methyl lansoprazole, as shown in this PET image.

By the time a person begins having symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, it’s usually too late for experimental drugs to have any effect: Irreversible nerve damage has already occurred. To diagnose the condition earlier and possibly intervene, scientists have been designing radiolabeled molecules for positron emission tomography (PET) imaging. Radiotracers that stick to and signal the presence of amyloid-β peptide clumps in the brain have already been approved by the Food & Drug Administration. But tracers that stick to tau protein, another molecule that aggregates in people with Alzheimer’s, are still under development. A research team led by Peter J. H. Scott of the University of Michigan Medical School has now discovered a radiotracer that sticks to clumps of tau more tightly than any previous tracer (ACS Chem. Neurosci. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/cn500103u). At early stages of Alzheimer’s, only small amounts of aggregated tau are present, Scott says. “We’re not sure that the radiotracers out there have a high enough affinity to monitor it.” The researchers demonstrated that not only is their new compound, [18F]N-methyl lansoprazole, selective for tau over amyloid-β, it is also readily taken up into the brains of rhesus monkeys. The team hopes to test the tracer in humans within the next year.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE