When Trees Fly

May 12, page 10: A map in the article on forensic science incorrectly indicates that Maryland requires accreditation for forensic laboratories. Accreditation is optional. Maryland requires that forensic laboratories obtain and maintain a Maryland state license to perform services. These licensure requirements sometimes exceed forensic accreditation standards.
May 12, page 34: In a story on CDK 4/6-targeted cancer drug candidates, the structure of Eli Lilly & Co.’s bemaciclib is shown as a salt; it is being developed as the corresponding free base. The structure of Novartis’s LEE 011 is also incorrect. The correct structures are shown here.
Rudy Baum’s discourse on the solar rollout of spring was enjoyable to read (C&EN, May 5, page 3). But until we see photosynthesis lift a tree off the ground, propel it across the ocean, and land it at Heathrow Airport, fossil fuels will be tough to retire.
Chris Munkholm
Gloucester, Mass.
