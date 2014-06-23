Bayer Provides Kick To World Cup Soccer

The balls rocketing around the fields of the World Cup soccer tournament in Brazil are the product of an almost-30-year partnership between Adidas and Bayer MaterialScience. Tested by more than 600 professional soccer players, the 2014 World Cup ball is made of a latex bladder covered in five layers of adhesive, foam, and skin based on Bayer polyurethane materials. The ball, dubbed the Brazuca, has only six panels, rather than the 12, 16, or even 32 panels on a conventional soccer ball.
