June 23, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 25

Concerns about safety and efficacy dog compound used in antibacterial consumer products

Volume 92 | Issue 25
Chemical Regulation

Triclosan Under The Microscope

Concerns about safety and efficacy dog compound used in antibacterial consumer products

Pharmaceutical Services From Beginning To End

Recent deals may herald an era of life-cycle services ranging from early research to final drug production

Pesticide Priorities

EPA assistant administrator sees opportunities in complex challenges, but resources have dwindled

  • Analytical Chemistry

    Tribology Goes Soft

    Friction specialists eye products that contact the human body

  • Environment

    An Opening In China

    Annual study reveals improvement in availability of environmental quality information

  • Environment

    Better Packaging Through Chemistry

    Dow Chemical solves a pungent predicament by developing a barrier film to contain a popular herbicide’s noxious smell

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Culture War

Chobani Yogurt flap pushed scientists’ emotional buttons

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Tree-Hugging Koalas, Lego Girl Power

 

