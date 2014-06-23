Triclosan Under The Microscope

June 23, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 25
Concerns about safety and efficacy dog compound used in antibacterial consumer products
Recent deals may herald an era of life-cycle services ranging from early research to final drug production
EPA assistant administrator sees opportunities in complex challenges, but resources have dwindled
Friction specialists eye products that contact the human body
Annual study reveals improvement in availability of environmental quality information
Dow Chemical solves a pungent predicament by developing a barrier film to contain a popular herbicide’s noxious smell