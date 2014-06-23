Chemical Engineer Faces Theft Charges

A federal grand jury in Texas has indicted Mattias Tezock, a chemical engineer, for stealing trade secrets from his former employer, Voltaix, and setting up a competing business. Voltaix, owned by Air Liquide, makes high-purity germane (GeH4) used in semiconductors and solar cells. After Tezock left Voltaix in 2005, the indictment charges, he set up a company near Dallas called Metaloid Precursors that makes GeH4 using trade secrets stolen while he worked at Voltaix. Tezock pled not guilty; he is scheduled to go on trial in mid-August. Tezock’s attorney says Tezock and company shareholders “vehemently deny any allegation of wrongdoing made by the U.S. and Voltaix.”
