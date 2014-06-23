Chemical Firms Move On Texas Projects

Aiming to be the first companies to build ethylene plants based on cheap shale gas feedstocks, ExxonMobil and Chevron Phillips Chemical have broken ground on major projects in Texas. ExxonMobil has begun constructing a multi-billion-dollar cracker at its Baytown complex as well as a pair of polyethylene plants in Mont Belvieu. The firm expects the plants to open in 2017. Chevron Phillips has broken ground on two polyethylene plants in Old Ocean. In April, the company broke ground on its own cracker in Baytown. It also expects its facilities to start up in 2017.
