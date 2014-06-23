DuPont Sells Fabric Unit To Swiss Firm

Continuing to focus on agriculture and biobased businesses, DuPont has signed an agreement to sell its Sontara nonwoven fabrics business to Jacob Holm & Sons, a Swiss maker of nonwoven fabrics. Financial details were not disclosed. About 240 DuPont employees at manufacturing sites in Asturias, Spain, and Old Hickory, Tenn., will join Holm. Pending regulatory approvals, the deal is expected to close by the end of September. Made through a water-jet-enabled fiber-entangling process, Sontara fabrics are used in medical, industrial, and household wipes.
