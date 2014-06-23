Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Exploring Supercooled Water Structures

X-ray pulses reveal details down to a temperature of −46 °C

by Jyllian Kemsley
June 23, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Using femtosecond X-ray pulses on a stream of water droplets, researchers have for the first time been able to experimentally study the structure of liquid water supercooled to below −38 °C under vacuum (Nature 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nature13266). Scientists are interested in the temperature region because theoretical work suggests that in this regime water has a critical point, in which multiple phases coexist. Understanding water’s behavior in this temperature range could also help explain other unique properties of the substance. A research team led by Jonas A. Sellberg and Anders Nilsson of SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory used X-ray pulses to get scattering data from individual micrometer-sized water droplets. The scientists then used the data to determine whether droplets were pure liquid or contained some ice at varying temperatures. They found that liquid water could exist at temperatures as low as −46 °C. As the temperature dropped, the water became more ordered, increasingly forming tetrahedral hydrogen-bonded structures. But the supercooled water did not have the long-range order of ice and was not a glass. Droplets showed an accelerated structural change around −45 °C, possibly indicating that a critical point might exist there at high pressure.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Solid, gas, liquid . . . hexatic phase?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists find the smallest number of water molecules that can form ice
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Scientists make superionic ice

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE