Italian Biochemicals Complex Launched

Matrìca, a joint venture between Versalis and Novamont, has started up a facility in Porto Torres, Italy, that will convert vegetable oils into intermediates including azelaic acid and pelargonic acid. Two additional plants are expected to open in the coming months to transform these intermediates into tire extender oils, lubricant base oils, plasticizers, and cosmetic ingredients. The venture was conceived in 2011 to convert a petrochemical plant into a green chemistry complex. Representing an investment of close to $250 million, the site will have a total capacity of 70,000 metric tons per year, the companies say.
