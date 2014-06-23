J&J Innovation Broadens Portfolio

Johnson & Johnson Innovation, an arm of J&J focused on early-stage research, has unveiled 12 new pacts with biotech firms and research institutions. The pacts span diseases including cancer, arthritis, dementia, and diabetes. Among the new partners is Energesis Pharmaceuticals, which is trying to treat metabolic diseases by stimulating the formation of brown fat. J&J also has taken stakes in Navitor Pharmaceuticals, which is developing modulators of the mTORC1 pathway to treat diabetes, and Rodin Therapeutics, a biotech firm developing epigenetic modulators for cognitive disorders.
