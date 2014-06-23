Janssen Licenses Vertex Flu Drug

Janssen Pharmaceuticals, the R&D arm of Johnson & Johnson, will shell out $30 million to license Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ VX-787, a flu treatment in Phase II studies. VX-787 is a small molecule that blocks replication of the influenza A virus and would represent a new way to attack the flu. Current therapies such as Tamiflu inhibit the function of neuraminidase, a protein critical for releasing the replicating virus from the host cell. Vertex says the deal will enable it to focus on its cystic fibrosis programs.
