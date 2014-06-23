Pfizer Opens R&D Hub In Cambridge

Pfizer has opened a 280,000-sq-ft R&D center in Cambridge, Mass. The new labs comprise two buildings leased from MIT in Kendall Square and will be led by José-Carlos Gutiérrez-Ramos, Pfizer’s vice president of biotherapeutics R&D. They will accommodate approximately 1,000 researchers and other staff from three Pfizer operations in the Boston-Cambridge area. Pfizer will maintain operations at its Center for Therapeutic Innovation in Boston and its research and manufacturing site in nearby Andover, Mass.
