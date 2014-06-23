Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Shale Gas Draws Japanese Plant

Feedstock: Cheap ethylene convinces Mitsubishi to make acrylic monomer in U.S.

by Jean-François Tremblay
June 23, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 25
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mitsubishi Rayon
Lucite, later bought by Mitsubishi Rayon, opened this ethylene-based MMA plant in Singapore in 2008.
Photo of Lucite’s methyl methacrylate facility in Singapore.
Credit: Mitsubishi Rayon
Lucite, later bought by Mitsubishi Rayon, opened this ethylene-based MMA plant in Singapore in 2008.

Mitsubishi Rayon and the trading firm Mitsui & Co. are planning a large acrylic plant in the U.S. that would use as feedstock low-cost ethylene supplied by Dow Chemical. The project is in keeping with a Japanese corporate strategy to take advantage of cheap shale-derived energy and raw materials in the U.S.

The proposed Japanese joint venture would build a 250,000-metric-ton-per-year plant making methyl methacrylate (MMA), a material used in acrylic plastics. Some of the plant’s output would be sold to Dow, which itself is a producer and user of MMA. The venture would likely be based on the Gulf Coast where Dow is building new shale-gas-fed ethylene capacity.

The MMA plant will implement Mitsubishi’s Alpha technology, a new production process originally developed by Lucite International that uses ethylene as its main feedstock. Most MMA production starts with hydrogen cyanide and acetone. Mitsubishi Rayon acquired Lucite in 2009 and was itself acquired by Mitsubishi Chemical soon thereafter. Trading company Mitsui is part of the venture because of its ability to raise financing and ship materials to buyers worldwide.

Mitsubishi Chemical declined to disclose a cost estimate for the project, which it expects will open by the end of 2018. Shigeki Okazaki, a stock analyst at the brokerage firm Nomura Securities, reckons the investment required will be in the neighborhood of $500 million.

Like other Japanese companies faced with high raw material costs in their home country, Mitsubishi Chemical is looking to the U.S. as a preferred investment site. When announcing its fiscal 2014 earnings earlier this year, the company said its management strategy includes “responding to the shale gas revolution.”

In April, the U.S. arm of the Japanese polyvinyl chloride producer Shin-Etsu Chemical filed permits with Louisiana authorities to build what would be the firm’s first U.S. ethylene cracker. And earlier this year, Japan’s Toray Industries acquired a 400-acre site in Spartanburg County, S.C., to set up new plants. At the time Toray said it anticipates investing about $1 billion in the U.S. because it sees the country regaining industrial competitiveness on the back of its abundant shale gas supply.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Resonac to spin off petrochemical arm
Shintech Considers Louisiana Cracker
Sumitomo Venture To Close In Japan

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE