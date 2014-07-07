Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Amber’s Chemical Links Revealed

Succinic acid makes polymeric connections to help harden natural resin

by Jyllian Kemsley
July 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Succinic acid (center) connects communyl groups through ester links.
Sample structure of succinic acid connecting communyl groups through ester links.
Succinic acid (center) connects communyl groups through ester links.

Canadian Conservation Institute researchers have demonstrated that succinyl groups cross-link diterpene polymers to help tree resin solidify into amber (Anal. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ac501073k). Well-known for its durable and insoluble nature, amber has preserved insects and plant material for millennia. But those same properties make the material difficult to analyze. Pyrolyzing samples to decompose them and then examining the residue using gas chromatography/mass spectrometry is the method of choice. In the new work, Jennifer A. Poulin and Kate Helwig altered the standard approach and heated samples more slowly to 450 °C rather than the usual 480 °C to reveal new details of the chemical structure of one class of amber. They confirm a four-decade-old proposal stating that in some ambers communyl or ozyl moieties of diterpene polymers are connected through succinyl ester links. The results suggest that succinic acid plays a key role in hardening plant resin into amber.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Strong and tough synthetic yarn
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria make modified cellulose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bark extract strengthens bite

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE