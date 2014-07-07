Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 7, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 27

Whether natural gas is a savior or destroyer of climate depends on how much is leaking into the atmosphere

Cover image:

Volume 92 | Issue 27
Greenhouse Gases

Methane’s Role In Climate Change

Whether natural gas is a savior or destroyer of climate depends on how much is leaking into the atmosphere

Liquid Biopsies Are On The Way

Measurements of cell-free DNA in body fluids could replace tissue biopsies for some applications

NIH’s Common Fund At 10

Alternative funding mechanism stimulates innovation, but ongoing support for some efforts is uncertain

  • Environment

    Biobased Companies Take A Closer Look At Sustainability

    Establishing green credentials requires including the impact of agricultural raw materials

  • Business

    Siluria’s Oxidative Coupling Nears Reality

    Start-up firm claims to have gone further with an oxidative coupling route to ethylene than other firms have before

  • Pharmaceuticals

    Hitching A Ride On Red Blood Cells

    Drug Delivery: Agents retain bioactivity longer when linked covalently to red blood cells

Science Concentrates

Environment

Miller’s Prebiotic Peptides

New analysis of an unpublished origin-of-life experiment suggests that Stanley Miller may have made simple peptides without ever knowing it

Business & Policy Concentrates

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS CAREER TIPS

NEWSCRIPTS

Cloth Diaper Laundry, Donkey Milk Treachery

 

