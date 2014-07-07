Methane’s Role In Climate Change
Whether natural gas is a savior or destroyer of climate depends on how much is leaking into the atmosphere
July 7, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 27
Measurements of cell-free DNA in body fluids could replace tissue biopsies for some applications
Alternative funding mechanism stimulates innovation, but ongoing support for some efforts is uncertain
Establishing green credentials requires including the impact of agricultural raw materials
Start-up firm claims to have gone further with an oxidative coupling route to ethylene than other firms have before
Drug Delivery: Agents retain bioactivity longer when linked covalently to red blood cells
New analysis of an unpublished origin-of-life experiment suggests that Stanley Miller may have made simple peptides without ever knowing it