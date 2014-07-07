Braskem Plans U.S. Specialty Resins

The Brazilian chemical maker Braskem plans to build an ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene plant at its site in La Porte, Texas, where it already makes polypropylene. The UHMWPE plant will be the first of its kind for Braskem in the U.S. when it opens in the first half of 2016; the company is a large producer of the engineering polymer in Brazil. Braskem’s UHMWPE is used in construction, food packaging, and other applications.
