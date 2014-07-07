Cidara Wins Sizable First Funding Round

San Diego-based biotech firm Cidara Therapeutics has launched with $32 million in its first round of financing, which was backed by 5AM Ventures, Aisling Capital, Frazier Healthcare, and InterWest Partners. Previously known as K2 Therapeutics, the biotech was started to develop small-molecule immunotherapies that can address fungal infections in patients with compromised immune systems. Cidara’s leadership includes several former executives from Trius Therapeutics, an antibiotics firm bought last year by Cubist Pharmaceuticals.
