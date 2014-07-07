Advertisement

People

Congratulatory Birthday Wishes

July 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 27
As part of the Scottish contingent that includes David MacNicol of Glasgow University, please convey our best wishes to Alfred Bader on his 90th birthday (C&EN, April 28, page 34).

I remember the very beginnings of Aldrich Chemical Co.— in 1953, I believe—because I had taken a postdoctoral position at Boston University in 1954 with Walter Gensler, and we made several compounds for Alfred under contract, notably ethanedithiol (200 g). The laboratory reeked for weeks!

I was impressed at the growth of the company and treasured the many special bulletins on newly developed synthetic reagents. Bader helped to rationalize the chemical supply business, and the usefulness of his catalogs as a source for chemicals rapidly became the standard. Especially helpful was his original idea of providing physical data for the compounds offered and the occasional information about specific applications of many of the reagents.

Bader has made a significant contribution to the lives of past and present chemists, and for this he deserves many congratulations. I wish him continued health, success, and happiness in his senior years. He truly has been a great entrepreneur in the chemical supply business, and he is a wonderful person to boot.

Francis Johnson
Stony Brook, N.Y.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

