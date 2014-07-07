Dow Starts Building Texas Ethylene Plant

Dow Chemical has begun construction of a new ethylene cracker at its Freeport, Texas, complex. The cracker will have 1.5 million metric tons per year of capacity and be completed in 2017, the company says. A propane dehydrogenation plant that it is also building on the site is more than 30% complete, Dow adds. Chevron Phillips Chemical and ExxonMobil also recently announced the beginning of construction of their own Texas crackers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter