Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Firms Target Insulin Market

Pharmaceuticals: A biosimilar nears approval as MannKind takes a shot at inhalable powder

by Rick Mullin
July 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Mannkind
MannKind says its compact inhaler can succeed in the insulin market.
Mannkind's inhalable insulin.
Credit: Mannkind
MannKind says its compact inhaler can succeed in the insulin market.

Two novel products are being launched to compete in the $21 billion-per-year global insulin market.

A review committee of the European Medicines Agency has recommended approval of an investigational insulin compound developed jointly by Eli Lilly & Co. and Boehringer Ingelheim that would be the first biosimilar version of long-acting insulin sold in Europe.

The compound is a basal glargine insulin, a glycemic control agent intended to regulate blood sugar at night and between meals. It has the same amino acid sequence as Sanofi’s patented drug Lantus.

The review committee’s recommendation is based on Phase III studies in patients with types 1 and 2 diabetes, as well as other data. A final decision by the European Commission is expected within two months. Europe is currently the only market with a protocol for the approval of biosimilars, which are generic versions of biologic drugs.

“This is a move to weaken Sanofi’s stranglehold on the market for long-acting insulin,” says Lisa Urquhart, an editor at market analyst firm Evaluate in London. But the impact will be limited, she says, since Europe accounts for only 15% of worldwide sales for Lantus, which totaled $7.6 billion last year.

Meanwhile, MannKind is advancing into inhalable insulin, territory from which Pfizer withdrew after a short foray in 2007. The California firm’s Afrezza, approved by FDA last week, is a glycemic control agent for adults with diabetes. Pfizer’s Exubera was a similar powder form of insulin, but the company withdrew it from the market within a year owing to poor sales.

A MannKind spokesman notes that Afrezza uses a whistle-sized inhaler that is much smaller than the 12-inch-long device that delivered Exubera. “Additionally, we have had the opportunity to study and learn from the marketing challenges faced by Exubera,” he says.

Urquhart acknowledges the advantage of MannKind’s smaller device but still sees a significant challenge to sales. “I think people will be wary about having huge amounts of insulin dumped into their lungs,” she says. “That questions how big the market is actually going to be, considering how we have got very good pen devices for injectable insulin. This market might be for the needle-phobic.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill
FDA approves Lilly diabetes drug
FDA Advisers Clear Vivus Obesity Drug

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE