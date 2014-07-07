Germany’s Merck Buys Window Maker

Merck KGaA has taken full control of Peer+, a Dutch developer of liquid-crystal windows, by acquiring the 30% of the firm it doesn’t already own. Through Peer+, Merck, the world’s largest supplier of liquid crystals, aims to offer smart windows that reduce energy consumption in buildings. Electrically activated liquid-crystal windows can be changed from colorless to tinted to control the thermal activity of external light. Peer+ operates a pilot production line in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.
