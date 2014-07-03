Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Hitching A Ride On Red Blood Cells

Drug Delivery: Agents retain bioactivity longer when linked covalently to red blood cells

by Stu Borman
July 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

RBC DECORATION
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Adapted From Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
In a new technique, RBC precursor cells are engineered to express a surface protein (purple oval) bearing a sortase substrate sequence. After cells develop into RBCs, sortase is added to form an RBC-enzyme intermediate. A modified drug then reacts with the intermediate to form an RBC-drug conjugate. L is leucine, P is proline, X is any amino acid, T is threonine, G is glycine, and HA is hemagglutinin.
A flowchart showing the mechanism of a new technique to link drug agents with red blood cells.
Credit: Adapted From Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA
In a new technique, RBC precursor cells are engineered to express a surface protein (purple oval) bearing a sortase substrate sequence. After cells develop into RBCs, sortase is added to form an RBC-enzyme intermediate. A modified drug then reacts with the intermediate to form an RBC-drug conjugate. L is leucine, P is proline, X is any amino acid, T is threonine, G is glycine, and HA is hemagglutinin.

Researchers have devised a new way to use red blood cells (RBCs) to carry drugs and other agents round and round in the bloodstream, potentially for over a month or more.

The strategy tethers drugs, vaccines, diagnostics, or small molecules to RBCs—the most numerous type of cell in the body—in a way that greatly enhances the agents’ active lifetime. The approach could be particularly valuable for diagnostic agents or chronic disease treatments that are most effective when administered continuously over long periods of time.

Drugs alone typically persist in the bloodstream for only a few hours or perhaps a day. When conjugated to liposomes or nanoparticles, they generally last a few days. When attached noncovalently to RBC surfaces or encapsulated inside RBCs—introduced through a hole in the membrane—they hang around for perhaps a few weeks.

Now, Hidde L. Ploegh, Harvey F. Lodish, and coworkers at MIT’s Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research have created RBC-drug conjugates that could take drug longevity to another level (Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 2014, DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1409861111). They’ve shown longevities of 28 days in mice but hope for more in people, where RBCs live up to four months.

They engineer mouse or human RBC precursor cells to express a surface protein bearing a sequence recognized by the enzyme sortase. Once the cells develop into RBCs, they add sortase, forming a covalent RBC-enzyme intermediate. A modified drug can then react with the intermediate, expelling sortase and yielding an RBC-drug conjugate. Sortase-based cell-surface labeling is an established technique, but this is the first time it’s been used for diagnostic or therapeutic purposes.

It’s “a totally new approach that could have wide applicability in the area of drug targeting,” comments Mauro Magnani, an RBC-based drug delivery expert at the University of Urbino, Italy.

Potential applications include reducing cholesterol in blood, treating strokes or thrombosis with clot busters, and using antibodies to treat chronic inflammation. Two agents can also be attached to RBCs simultaneously. An anticancer drug could thus be combined with a cancer-targeting agent to deliver it specifically to a tumor.

“I am surprised and delighted by the idea,” comments Vladimir R. Muzykantov of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School Of Medicine, who has worked on RBC drug delivery since the 1980s. “Pending demonstration of efficacy and safety in vivo, this could be on a short track to clinical testing.” Immunogenicity and cancer-causing potential of the RBC conjugates have yet to be evaluated.

“It’s elegant,” says Jeffrey A. Hubbell of the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology, Lausanne, an expert in noncovalent RBC modification. But he notes that other RBC carrier approaches don’t require this method’s genetic engineering step. And it remains to be seen whether the conjugates’ extended action could be a liability in certain circumstances, he says. “Kill switches” may be needed to turn off activity when treatment doesn’t go well, he suggests.

The MIT group is involved with a Cambridge, Mass.-based biotech firm, Rubius, that aims to commercialize the technology. It may have a lot of company. Other firms in the burgeoning RBC drug delivery game include Anokion, in Lausanne; Targeted Therapeutic Solutions, in Philadelphia; Erytech Pharma, in Lyon, France; Orphan Technologies, in Rapperswil, Switzerland; and EryDel, in Urbino.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE