Ineos Bets On Basic Plastics

The European chemical giant Ineos is bullish on large-volume polymer manufacturing in the West. For the second time in just a few days, it has struck a deal that will increase its presence in a sector that others are seeking to leave.

Ineos said last week that it will acquire BASF’s 50% stake in Styrolution, a joint venture the two companies formed in 2011 to combine their businesses in styrenic polymers. Only four days earlier, Ineos and the Belgian chemical maker Solvay firmed up plans for a joint venture, called Inovyn, that will combine the two firms’ European chlorovinyl activities. Ineos is slated to buy out Solvay three years from now.

Both deals entail a significant investment by Ineos. The company will pay $1.5 billion for BASF’s share in Styrolution, which had sales last year of almost $8.0 billion, mostly in the U.S. and Europe. Taking over Inovyn will cost Ineos close to $1.0 billion in cash and assumed liabilities by the time the transaction is complete three years from now. Inovyn is expected to have annual sales of about $4.0 billion.

The purchases continue rapid growth by acquisition for Ineos, which was formed in 1998 by Jim Ratcliffe to buy a former BP site. Today the firm has some $47 billion in annual sales, mostly from facilities cast off by other major players in the chemical industry.

Ineos’s plan to take control of Styrolution seems well-timed, according to an assessment of the styrenics business that Peter Feng, a consultant at IHS Chemical, presented at IHS’s annual conference in March. The business has long suffered from overcapacity, but Feng predicted that the styrene supply-demand balance will gradually improve over the next four years, to the benefit of profitability.

