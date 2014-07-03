Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Ineos Bets On Basic Plastics

Acquisitions: Chemical maker to boost its presence in styrenic and vinyl polymers

by Michael McCoy
July 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Solvay
The Inovyn chlorovinyls venture will include this Solvay plant in Tavaux, France.
Solvay's PVC and chlorine facility in Tavaux, France.
Credit: Solvay
The Inovyn chlorovinyls venture will include this Solvay plant in Tavaux, France.

The European chemical giant Ineos is bullish on large-volume polymer manufacturing in the West. For the second time in just a few days, it has struck a deal that will increase its presence in a sector that others are seeking to leave.

Ineos said last week that it will acquire BASF’s 50% stake in Styrolution, a joint venture the two companies formed in 2011 to combine their businesses in styrenic polymers. Only four days earlier, Ineos and the Belgian chemical maker Solvay firmed up plans for a joint venture, called Inovyn, that will combine the two firms’ European chlorovinyl activities. Ineos is slated to buy out Solvay three years from now.

Both deals entail a significant investment by Ineos. The company will pay $1.5 billion for BASF’s share in Styrolution, which had sales last year of almost $8.0 billion, mostly in the U.S. and Europe. Taking over Inovyn will cost Ineos close to $1.0 billion in cash and assumed liabilities by the time the transaction is complete three years from now. Inovyn is expected to have annual sales of about $4.0 billion.

The purchases continue rapid growth by acquisition for Ineos, which was formed in 1998 by Jim Ratcliffe to buy a former BP site. Today the firm has some $47 billion in annual sales, mostly from facilities cast off by other major players in the chemical industry.

Ineos’s plan to take control of Styrolution seems well-timed, according to an assessment of the styrenics business that Peter Feng, a consultant at IHS Chemical, presented at IHS’s annual conference in March. The business has long suffered from overcapacity, but Feng predicted that the styrene supply-demand balance will gradually improve over the next four years, to the benefit of profitability.

Ineos’s bet on the European chlorovinyls market is riskier, given that European polyvinyl chloride demand fell 30% from 2007 to 2013, by Solvay’s reckoning. Yet in a sign of improvement, European chlorine production in April was up 14% over the same period one year earlier, according to the trade association Euro Chlor. And Solvay, in reporting first-quarter 2014 results, said European PVC demand “continued its slow recovery.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Evonik Industries, Lanxess anticipate profit growth
German chemical makers see weak first-quarter sales
Chemical deals dip in third quarter

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE