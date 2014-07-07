Merck, Bionomics In Alzheimer’s Pact

Bionomics, an Australian small-molecule drug discovery firm, has licensed to Merck & Co. its BNC375 research program targeting cognitive dysfunction associated with Alzheimer’s disease and other central nervous system disorders. Merck will fund all R&D and will commercialize any resulting products. Bionomics will receive $20 million up front and is eligible for up to $506 million in milestone payments. The two companies signed a similar agreement last year around pain treatments.
