Roche Will Acquire Oncology Drug Company Seragon

Roche’s Genentech unit will spend $725 million to buy Seragon Pharmaceuticals, a privately held biotech firm in San Diego. Founded in 2013, Seragon is developing selective estrogen receptor degraders (SERDs) for treating hormone receptor-positive cancers. Genentech will get Seragon’s collection of small-molecule SERDs, including one targeting breast cancer that is in Phase I development. Genentech could pay up to $1 billion more should Seragon’s candidates hit certain milestones.
