Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Speedy Vapor Collection Technique Could Aid Arson Investigations

Low-temperature chromatography sampling method works with inexpensive equipment

by Carmen Drahl
July 7, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 27
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Arson investigators often decide whether foul play occurred in a fire by studying charred debris containing traces of an ignitable liquid such as gasoline or kerosene. Gas chromatography is the most common technique used to examine fire debris, and it requires sampling the volatile compounds in the air, or headspace, directly above a confined sample. But sampling may take hours and not be sensitive enough. With the goal of speedier, more sensitive analysis, Thomas J. Bruno and colleagues at the National Institute of Standards & Technology evaluated a vapor collection method involving porous layer open tubular chromatography columns containing different sorbents and maintained at cryogenic temperatures, which they call PLOT-cryo (J. Chromatogr. A 2014, DOI: 10.1016/j.chroma.2014.01.080). PLOT-cryo is an extension of established sampling methods and was previously evaluated as a way to find explosives, among other applications. The NIST team set fire to wood and carpet samples with 11 flammable fluids then analyzed samples with PLOT-cryo or traditional vapor collection techniques. PLOT-cryo outperformed the conventional methods, with sampling times as short as three minutes. The team has filed for a patent on an inexpensive portable PLOT-cryo device.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE