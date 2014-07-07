Start-Up Emerald Launches Robot Lab

Emerald Therapeutics has completed a round of fund-raising that brings its total financing to $13.5 million. The Menlo Park, Calif.-based firm is using the money to help launch the Emerald Cloud Laboratory, a life sciences lab that uses robotics to conduct experiments remotely for scientists who order them via the Internet. The lab currently supports more than 40 experiments, including flash chromatography, MALDI mass spectrometry, and polymerase chain reaction. Emerald is accepting applications for users to join a beta trial.
