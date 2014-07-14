Advertisement

Awards

2014 ACS Fellows

Society honors 99 members for their contributions to science and the profession

July 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
The American Chemical Society has named 99 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s national meeting in San Francisco this August at a ceremony hosted by ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu.

“As part of the ACS presidential succession, I have the joy and honor of participating in the ACS Fellows ceremony at the fall national ACS meeting,” said Wu in announcing the 2014 class of fellows. “It is quite exciting to recognize members for their outstanding contributions and service to both chemistry and to society. ACS Fellows over the years have come from academia, industry, government labs, and small business. Congratulations to all who have achieved this distinction and helped advance the chemistry enterprise and ACS!”

The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.

Nominations for the 2015 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.

Georjean L. Adams
EHS Strategies

Paul T. Anastas
Yale University

Jamil Baghdachi
Eastern Michigan University

Jacqueline K. Barton
California Institute of Technology

Kathryn L. Beers
National Institute of Standards & Technology

Pradip K. Bhowmik
University of Nevada, Las Vegas

John S. Blanchard
Albert Einstein College of Medicine

Eric Block
University at Albany, SUNY

Christina Bodurow
Eli Lilly & Co.

James F. Brazdil
Ineos Technologies

Stephanie L. Brock
Wayne State University

Dawn A. Brooks
Eli Lilly & Co.

Mitchell R. M. Bruce
University of Maine

Béla S. Buslig
Florida Department of Citrus (Retired)

F. Ivy Carroll
RTI International

James C. Carver
Carver Law Firm

Rebecca M. Chamberlin
Los Alamos National Laboratory

Jinwoo Cheon
Yonsei University

Gary D. Christian
University of Washington (Emeritus)

Dady Dadyburjor
West Virginia University

Ron W. Darbeau
McNeese State University

Debbie M. Decker
University of California, Davis

Anne DeMasi
Chemtura

Mark D. Distefano
University of Minnesota

Hubert E. Dubb
Fliesler, Dubb, Meyer & Lovejoy (Retired)

Todd Emrick
University of Massachusetts, Amherst

Semih Eser
Pennsylvania State University

David A. Evans
Harvard University

Carol A. Fierke
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Natalie Foster
Lehigh University (Emerita)

Eric M. Furst
University of Delaware

Kevin P. Gable
Oregon State University

Arlene A. Garrison
Oak Ridge Associated Universities

Emmanuel P. Giannelis
Cornell University

Theodore Goodson III
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor

Karen E. Grant
Columbia Basin College and Washington State University, Tri-Cities

Henry J. Gysling
CatAssays and Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories (Retired)

Kevin Hicks
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Eastern Regional Research Center (Emeritus)

István T. Horváth
City University of Hong Kong

Radhakrishna M. Jayanty
RTI International

Loretta Jones
University of Northern Colorado (Emerita)

Hiroko Ito Karan
Medgar Evers College, City University of New York

Kenneth D. Karlin
Johns Hopkins University

Kristi L. Kiick
University of Delaware

Stephen A. Koch
Stony Brook University, SUNY

Jody A. Kocsis
Lubrizol

Larry K. Krannich
University of Alabama, Birmingham (Emeritus)

Cato T. Laurencin
University of Connecticut

Jane V. Leland
Kraft Foods Group

Nancy E. Levinger
Colorado State University

Doris Ingram Lewis
Suffolk University (Emerita)

Qinghuang Lin
IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center

Hung-wen Liu
University of Texas, Austin

Alex Madonik
Green Science Policy Institute

Robert E. Maleczka Jr.
Michigan State University

Frank B. Mallory
Bryn Mawr College

Natalie L. McClure
Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Laura L. McConnell
Bayer CropScience

Victor R. McCrary
Morgan State University

Robert J. McGorrin
Oregon State University

David Mitchell
Eli Lilly & Co.

Robert S. Moore
Eastman Kodak (Retired)

Marilyn M. Olmstead
University of California, Davis

Roy A. Olofson
Pennsylvania State University (Emeritus)

Ron Perkins
Greenwich High School (Retired)

Kirk A. Peterson
Washington State University

Donivan Robert Porterfield
Los Alamos National Laboratory

G. K. Surya Prakash
Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, University of Southern California

Kenneth D. Racke
Dow AgroSciences

Carolyn Ribes
Dow Chemical

John P. Richard
University at Buffalo, SUNY

Ryan M. Richards
Colorado School of Mines and National Renewable Energy Laboratory

Agnes M. Rimando
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service

Adrian E. Roitberg
University of Florida

Arlene A. Russell
University of California, Los Angeles

John F. Schabron
Western Research Institute

Alan Schriesheim
Chicago Council on Science & Technology

Daniel K. Schwartz
University of Colorado, Boulder

Sadiq Shah
University of Texas-Pan American

Myron S. Simon
Polaroid (Retired)

Darlene K. Slattery
University of Central Florida, Florida Solar Energy Center (Retired)

Laura E. Slocum
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School

Janet M. Smith
Dow Corning

Keith J. Stine
University of Missouri, St. Louis

Ralph B. Stuart
Cornell University

Judith Ann Summers-Gates
Food & Drug Administration (Retired)

T. Don Tilley
University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory

Vladimir Tsukruk
Georgia Institute of Technology

Kathryn Uhrich
Rutgers University

Paul F. Vartanian
Chevron Oronite (Retired)

Kent J. Voorhees
Colorado School of Mines

Edward N. Walsh
AstraZeneca (Retired)

Marc Anton Walters
New York University

Linette M. Watkins
James Madison University

Richard C. Willson
University of Houston

Donald J. Wink
University of Illinois, Chicago

Patrick M. Woster
Medical University of South Carolina

Younan Xia
Georgia Institute of Technology

Mary V. Zeller
National Aeronautics & Space Administration, Glenn Research Center

