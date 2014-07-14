2014 ACS Fellows

The American Chemical Society has named 99 members as ACS Fellows. The new fellows will be feted at the society’s national meeting in San Francisco this August at a ceremony hosted by ACS Immediate Past-President Marinda Li Wu.
“As part of the ACS presidential succession, I have the joy and honor of participating in the ACS Fellows ceremony at the fall national ACS meeting,” said Wu in announcing the 2014 class of fellows. “It is quite exciting to recognize members for their outstanding contributions and service to both chemistry and to society. ACS Fellows over the years have come from academia, industry, government labs, and small business. Congratulations to all who have achieved this distinction and helped advance the chemistry enterprise and ACS!”
The fellows program began in 2009 as a way to recognize and honor ACS members for outstanding achievements in and contributions to science, the profession, and ACS.
Nominations for the 2015 class of ACS Fellows will open in the first quarter of next year. Additional information about the program, including a list of fellows named in earlier years, is available at www.acs.org/fellows.
Georjean L. Adams
EHS Strategies
Paul T. Anastas
Yale University
Jamil Baghdachi
Eastern Michigan University
Jacqueline K. Barton
California Institute of Technology
Kathryn L. Beers
National Institute of Standards & Technology
Pradip K. Bhowmik
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
John S. Blanchard
Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Eric Block
University at Albany, SUNY
Christina Bodurow
Eli Lilly & Co.
James F. Brazdil
Ineos Technologies
Stephanie L. Brock
Wayne State University
Dawn A. Brooks
Eli Lilly & Co.
Mitchell R. M. Bruce
University of Maine
Béla S. Buslig
Florida Department of Citrus (Retired)
F. Ivy Carroll
RTI International
James C. Carver
Carver Law Firm
Rebecca M. Chamberlin
Los Alamos National Laboratory
Jinwoo Cheon
Yonsei University
Gary D. Christian
University of Washington (Emeritus)
Dady Dadyburjor
West Virginia University
Ron W. Darbeau
McNeese State University
Debbie M. Decker
University of California, Davis
Anne DeMasi
Chemtura
Mark D. Distefano
University of Minnesota
Hubert E. Dubb
Fliesler, Dubb, Meyer & Lovejoy (Retired)
Todd Emrick
University of Massachusetts, Amherst
Semih Eser
Pennsylvania State University
David A. Evans
Harvard University
Carol A. Fierke
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Natalie Foster
Lehigh University (Emerita)
Eric M. Furst
University of Delaware
Kevin P. Gable
Oregon State University
Arlene A. Garrison
Oak Ridge Associated Universities
Emmanuel P. Giannelis
Cornell University
Theodore Goodson III
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor
Karen E. Grant
Columbia Basin College and Washington State University, Tri-Cities
Henry J. Gysling
CatAssays and Eastman Kodak Research Laboratories (Retired)
Kevin Hicks
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Eastern Regional Research Center (Emeritus)
István T. Horváth
City University of Hong Kong
Radhakrishna M. Jayanty
RTI International
Loretta Jones
University of Northern Colorado (Emerita)
Hiroko Ito Karan
Medgar Evers College, City University of New York
Kenneth D. Karlin
Johns Hopkins University
Kristi L. Kiick
University of Delaware
Stephen A. Koch
Stony Brook University, SUNY
Jody A. Kocsis
Lubrizol
Larry K. Krannich
University of Alabama, Birmingham (Emeritus)
Cato T. Laurencin
University of Connecticut
Jane V. Leland
Kraft Foods Group
Nancy E. Levinger
Colorado State University
Doris Ingram Lewis
Suffolk University (Emerita)
Qinghuang Lin
IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center
Hung-wen Liu
University of Texas, Austin
Alex Madonik
Green Science Policy Institute
Robert E. Maleczka Jr.
Michigan State University
Frank B. Mallory
Bryn Mawr College
Natalie L. McClure
Adamas Pharmaceuticals
Laura L. McConnell
Bayer CropScience
Victor R. McCrary
Morgan State University
Robert J. McGorrin
Oregon State University
David Mitchell
Eli Lilly & Co.
Robert S. Moore
Eastman Kodak (Retired)
Marilyn M. Olmstead
University of California, Davis
Roy A. Olofson
Pennsylvania State University (Emeritus)
Ron Perkins
Greenwich High School (Retired)
Kirk A. Peterson
Washington State University
Donivan Robert Porterfield
Los Alamos National Laboratory
G. K. Surya Prakash
Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, University of Southern California
Kenneth D. Racke
Dow AgroSciences
Carolyn Ribes
Dow Chemical
John P. Richard
University at Buffalo, SUNY
Ryan M. Richards
Colorado School of Mines and National Renewable Energy Laboratory
Agnes M. Rimando
U.S. Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service
Adrian E. Roitberg
University of Florida
Arlene A. Russell
University of California, Los Angeles
John F. Schabron
Western Research Institute
Alan Schriesheim
Chicago Council on Science & Technology
Daniel K. Schwartz
University of Colorado, Boulder
Sadiq Shah
University of Texas-Pan American
Myron S. Simon
Polaroid (Retired)
Darlene K. Slattery
University of Central Florida, Florida Solar Energy Center (Retired)
Laura E. Slocum
Heathwood Hall Episcopal School
Janet M. Smith
Dow Corning
Keith J. Stine
University of Missouri, St. Louis
Ralph B. Stuart
Cornell University
Judith Ann Summers-Gates
Food & Drug Administration (Retired)
T. Don Tilley
University of California, Berkeley, and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory
Vladimir Tsukruk
Georgia Institute of Technology
Kathryn Uhrich
Rutgers University
Paul F. Vartanian
Chevron Oronite (Retired)
Kent J. Voorhees
Colorado School of Mines
Edward N. Walsh
AstraZeneca (Retired)
Marc Anton Walters
New York University
Linette M. Watkins
James Madison University
Richard C. Willson
University of Houston
Donald J. Wink
University of Illinois, Chicago
Patrick M. Woster
Medical University of South Carolina
Younan Xia
Georgia Institute of Technology
Mary V. Zeller
National Aeronautics & Space Administration, Glenn Research Center
