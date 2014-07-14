Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

July 14, 2014 Cover

Volume 92, Issue 28

Battery technology firms are closing in on the huge mass market for plug-in electric cars, but the road ahead is anything but smooth

Volume 92 | Issue 28
Consumer Products

Chemistry’s Electric Opportunity

Battery technology firms are closing in on the huge mass market for plug-in electric cars, but the road ahead is anything but smooth

248th ACS National Meeting

San Francisco, Aug. 10–14

Heart Lessons From Spilled Oil

Crude oil compounds block ion channels in tuna heart cells, shedding light on link between air pollution and heart disease

  • Synthesis

    PET Project

    Chemists develop reactions with radioactive fluoride, hoping to find new radiotracers for positron emission tomography

  • Business

    A Fluoropolymer Partner In China

    Shanghai 3F finds a global stage by teaming up with several foreign firms

  • Policy

    R&D Tax Credit Stuck In Limbo

    Incentive that is popular with companies is snarled in partisan wrangling on Capitol Hill

Science Concentrates

image name
Synthesis

Getting The Lead Out Of Primary Explosives

A new compound, potassium 1,1´-dinitramino-5,5´-bistetrazolate, shows exceptional potential as a replacement for lead azide

Business & Policy Concentrates

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

