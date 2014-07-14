Chemistry’s Electric Opportunity

July 14, 2014 Cover
Volume 92, Issue 28
Battery technology firms are closing in on the huge mass market for plug-in electric cars, but the road ahead is anything but smooth
Cover image:
Credit:
Battery technology firms are closing in on the huge mass market for plug-in electric cars, but the road ahead is anything but smooth
Crude oil compounds block ion channels in tuna heart cells, shedding light on link between air pollution and heart disease
Chemists develop reactions with radioactive fluoride, hoping to find new radiotracers for positron emission tomography
Shanghai 3F finds a global stage by teaming up with several foreign firms
Incentive that is popular with companies is snarled in partisan wrangling on Capitol Hill
A new compound, potassium 1,1´-dinitramino-5,5´-bistetrazolate, shows exceptional potential as a replacement for lead azide