Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Akimichi (Michi) Yokozeki

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Akimichi (Michi) Yokozeki, 71, a retired DuPont research scientist, died on April 9.

Born in Ueda, Japan, Yokozeki earned a Ph.D. in chemical physics from the University of Tokyo in 1971. He then held postdoctoral positions at Cornell University, the University of Toronto, Northwestern University, the University of Rochester, and Harvard University.

He joined DuPont in 1982, conducting research focused on chlorofluorocarbons and ozone depletion at the company’s Experimental Station in Wilmington, Del.

Later, he developed chlorine-free compounds for use as refrigerants, solvents, and blowing agents with DuPont’s Fluorochemicals group. Applying his knowledge of thermodynamics, molecular structure effects, mathematics, and computer programming, Yokozeki made a significant impact on the research, development, and commercialization of DuPont fluorochemical products.

He was the author or coauthor of more than 140 peer-reviewed articles and was named as inventor or coinventor on 26 U.S. patents. Yokozeki also took a sabbatical at Keio University in Tokyo, working with Koiche Watanabe . He conducted research on fluorochemicals and ionic liquids until his retirement in 2009.

Yokozeki received the DuPont Bolton/Carothers Innovative Science Award in 2005. The following year, he received the ACS Heroes of Chemistry Award for development of non-ozone-depleting refrigerant mixtures. He was a member of the Physical Society of Japan and a member of ACS from 1983 until 2007.

In retirement, Yokozeki wrote more than 75 essays focused on his life, philosophical ideas, and scientific subjects. He spent the past three years living in Spencerport, N.Y., where he could be close to his friend, Kim Bushman, and her family.

Yokozeki is survived by his brother, Masanori, and his sister, Noriko Ushiyama.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: J. Peter Jesson
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Obituary: John A. Simms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Krishna Balasubramanian

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE