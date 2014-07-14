AstraZeneca Links With Two Nonprofits

British drugmaker AstraZeneca will establish a satellite cardiovascular and metabolic disease lab in Herbert Waldmann’s labs at Germany’s Max Planck Institute of Molecular Physiology. Scientists from both organizations will work on novel chemistry and chemical biology in areas such as stabilized peptides, macrocycles, and conjunction chemistry. Separately, AstraZeneca has renewed a pact with the England-based nonprofit MRC Technology. Under the new agreement, molecules from AstraZeneca’s compound collection will be added to MRC’s collection to create a library of more than 200,000 compounds that MRC will screen against drug targets.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter