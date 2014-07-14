Baxter Acquires AesRx For Sickle Cell Drug

Baxter has acquired AesRx, a Newton, Mass.-based biotech firm focused on orphan diseases. Baxter gains Aes-103, a small molecule that targets the underlying mechanism of sickle cell disease, a genetic blood disorder that affects roughly 100,000 people in the U.S. The deal marks the first acquisition of a drug candidate developed using resources from NIH’s National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences’ TRND program, which supports research on rare and neglected diseases. TRND and AesRx scientists jointly developed Aes-103 from preclinical studies through a successful Phase II trial.
