Chinese Firm Sours On Coal Chemicals

The Chinese utility Datang International Power Generation is divesting its unprofitable coal-to-chemicals business. The company says it will transfer the business to China Reform Corp., a state-owned company that helps Chinese government firms restructure their operations. Datang reportedly invested heavily in the coal-to-chemicals business under pressure from the Chinese government. The assets to be transferred include plants in Inner Mongolia and Liaoning that produce polypropylene, fertilizers, and fuels.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter