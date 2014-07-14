Cytec, Partner Eye Carbon Fiber For Cars

Cytec Industries, a maker of high-end carbon fiber for aerospace use, says it is in talks with the German acrylic fiber firm Dralon about producing cheaper automotive-grade carbon fiber. The partners may convert a Dralon acrylic fiber facility in Germany to make carbon fiber. BMW, Daimler, and Volkswagen all have begun efforts to incorporate carbon fiber into cars to make them lighter than steel-framed vehicles. Last year, Japanese aerospace carbon fiber maker Toray Industries made a move into industrial grades when it spent $584 million to buy Zoltek.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter