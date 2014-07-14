Farmers Use Fiber For Cellulosic Fuel

Quad County Corn Processors, an Iowa farm cooperative, has produced the state’s first gallon of cellulosic ethanol from corn kernel fibers. EPA considers the fibers to be permissible cellulosic fuel feedstock under the Renewable Fuel Standard (see page 24). The Quad County plant is expected to produce 2 million gal per year of cellulosic ethanol in addition to the current 35 million gal of corn ethanol Quad makes at the site. Later this year, DuPont and the Poet-DSM joint venture are expected to open larger cellulosic ethanol plants in Iowa based on corn cobs and leaves.
