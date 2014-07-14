Hybrid Plastics Ups Mississippi Capacity

Hybrid Plastics is expanding its Hattiesburg, Miss., plant, increasing fivefold its capacity for the liquid variety of its polyhedral oligomeric silsesquioxane (POSS), which the company touts as bridging the performance gap between organic and inorganic materials. Hybrid says liquid POSS, its best seller, is gaining traction in the personal care, coatings, and oil industries. The multi-million-dollar expansion will be completed later this year, increasing employment at the plant by 50% to 30 workers, Hybrid says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter