Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Irwin A. Pearl

by Susan J. Ainsworth
July 14, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 28
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

Irwin A. Pearl, 100, a senior scientist at the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton, Wis., died on May 14 in Wilmington, Del.

Born and raised in Seattle, Pearl earned a B.S. in 1934, an M.S. in 1935, and a Ph.D. in 1937, all in organic chemistry from the University of Washington, Seattle.

Pearl was a research associate in organic chemistry at the University of Washington until 1941. During that time, he also worked as lab supervisor at the Washington State Department of Conservation & Development and for the Apple Growers Association.

He served as a senior scientist at the Institute of Paper Chemistry from 1941 until 1976, specializing in the chemistry of lignin and paper mill by-products.

Of his many career accomplishments, he was most proud of the work he did to develop ethyl vanillate, which saved the lives of people infected with fungal diseases including histoplasmosis and coccidioidomycosis. He also conducted research that helped reduce pollution in the pulp and paper industry.

Pearl held 59 U.S. patents and more than 100 foreign patents. He published and lectured widely on topics related to lignin chemistry; authored “The Chemistry of Lignin,” which was published in 1967; and contributed to “The Handbook of Chemistry & Physics.”

He was a member of ACS for 80 years; he joined the society in 1935 and was still an active emeritus member at the time of his death.

A generous philanthropist, Pearl served the Appleton Jewish community in many functions and was active in the Boy Scouts, the American Philatelic Society, and the U.S. Power Squadrons, a nonprofit educational organization aimed at improving maritime safety.

He was predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Lillian. He is survived by his daughter, Cheryl Kamm; son, Hugh; 12 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Paul Mushak
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Börje Steenberg
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Richard P. Wool

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE